Three injured in vintage car crash in Hemel Hempstead

The vintage convertible Citroen crashed with a Volvo on Sunday afternoon

A man and two boys were injured when the vintage car they were in crashed with another vehicle.

They were travelling in a convertible Citroen which crashed with a Volvo on Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, shortly before 16:30 BST on Sunday.

Police, the fire service and an air ambulance attended the scene.

The injured driver and passengers were taken to Watford General Hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Two boy passengers and the driver of the Citroen were taken to hospital

