Ukraine war: Families fleeing war arrive at London Luton Airport hub
By Sam Read
BBC Look East
- Published
Three generations of a family fleeing Ukraine are among those being helped at a UK airport hub.
The humanitarian hub is manned by volunteers and was set up at London Luton Airport in partnership with local authorities and emergency services.
People who have left their homes can get advice, information and mental and physical health support.
The BBC has been given access to the hub and has spoken to those arriving about their journey so far.
'I'm very glad to be here'
Sixteen-year-old Anastasiia fled Ukraine with her mother Oksana, and grandmother Nadiia.
The three generations left their home after the block they lived in was hit by a bomb.
"Everything was shaking and it was very scary," the teenager said.
"I was afraid for my life, for my relatives and my dogs."
Anastasiia said it was "very hard" for the family to make a decision about leaving their home but after the airport in their town was destroyed, they decided to flee.
Her mother went on Facebook and connected with their sponsor, Karla.
"I think that was the best day of my life," Anastasiia said.
"I'm very glad to be here right now. Thank you all very much."
'We all got goosebumps'
Karla Bishop-Loach said she decided to sponsor a Ukrainian family after the death of one of her mother's friends who "always helped everybody".
"I suggested it to my husband and he said he had been thinking the same," she said.
"Straight away we went on Facebook and met with Oksana and her family and since then we've been in contact every day.
"We just felt the love straight away."
Mrs Bishop-Loach said the sponsorship process had been "quite long" so she was glad the family were now in the UK.
"We all got goosebumps," she said.
"It's just amazing - it feels like we already know each other.
"We haven't got a big house, but it's filled with lots of love and care and hopefully they will feel at home."
'We're happy to have you'
Liz Hughes, senior chaplain at London Luton Airport, said the hub was set up as the welcome Ukrainian people received was "really important".
"I think they've been pleased to have somebody here who is actually smiling and saying 'we're happy to have you'," she said.
Ms Hughes said most people coming through the hub "just need pointing to the right train to get".
"We can help them with onward travel to meet their sponsor and give them directions in English on a piece of paper they can show people for help," she said.
Nick Orwin, emergency planning manager for London Luton Airport, said the hub was set up to make sure people arriving could be put in a "safe place".
"At the airport we were really worried about people coming into the UK and not having help when they arrive," he said.
"We feel responsibility for them and the people from Ukraine are coming from a really terrible situation - so we wanted to make sure we had the resources to help them."
