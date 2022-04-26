Bourne End: Police name couple found dead in flat
- Published
A husband and wife found dead at a sheltered accommodation flat have been named by police.
The bodies of married couple Susan and Jeffrey Farrance, aged 65 and 67, were discovered in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, on 19 April.
The identity of a man in his 50s, from Hazlemere, also found dead at the flat, has not yet been released.
Post-mortem examinations found the cause of death for all three to be stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Officers were called to Orchard House in Spring Gardens at about 21:55 BST following reports of a disturbance.
All three were were known to each other, police said previously.
Specially trained officers were supporting the families, police said.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Officers have urged anyone who heard a disturbance or witnessed anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 18:00 and 22:00 on 19 April to contact them.
Red Kite housing association, which runs the property where the incident happened, has been assisting police with the investigation.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk