M1 closed northbound at Luton after multi-vehicle crash
- Published
The northbound carriageway of the M1 remains closed after a "serious multi-vehicle collision".
National Highways said the road between junctions 10 for Luton and 11 for Dunstable would be shut for "several hours".
Emergency services are at the scene while police carry out an investigation.
"There are currently delays of 45 minutes and approximately 3.6 miles (6k) of congestion" it added.
⚠️M1 Northbound J10 - J11 is completely closed until further notice. ⚠️— Bedfordshire Fire Control (@Beds_FireCtrl) May 3, 2022
This is due to an incident #Luton and #Stopsley dealt with early this morning, due to a multi vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/DilG1mtgPt
"The carriageway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours for collision investigations to be carried out."
Road users have been told to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time", it said.
Latest travel updates for the area are available from BBC Three Counties radio.
