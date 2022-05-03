Luton Town fan completes away game cycle challenge
A football fan has completed his challenge to cycle to every away game of his "beloved" football team.
Mark Crowther, from Milton Keynes, rode more than 2,800 miles (4,500km) to every Championship ground during Luton Town's current season.
He said it was an "incredible experience" that he was never going to give up on, despite getting Covid-19.
He raised more than £12,000 for Keech Hospice Care, mental health charity CALM and Prostate Cancer UK.
"I started off on a sunny August night going to Stevenage, not really knowing what I was going to expect," said Mr Crowther.
"As well as following my beloved Luton, it's about raising money for charities."
He had been left "overwhelmed" by the donations and "smashed" his target of £10,000.
"I've got lost, I've got cold, I've got wet, tired, but what I'm going through is nothing compared to the struggles people are going through, that are getting the support of the charities," he said.
He was unable to travel to see his team play Hull on 19 March, as he had contracted Covid, but as soon as he was clear he biked to the ground anyway.
It was "never an option not to do it, I don't back down from any challenge" he added.
He said his longest, and hardest journey, was biking 240 miles (385km) to Middlesbrough, which took him three days, where it "rained for six hours".
"I couldn't feel my feet or fingers," he said.
Mr Crowther completed the challenge on Monday, when he rode to Fulham wearing a dinner suit, to see his club thrashed 7-0 as Fulham won the league title.
The smart attire was worn after one well-wisher said he would sponsor him if he put one on.
Although he has completed his challenge of visiting every away ground during the regular season, Luton are currently in the fourth play-off position with one home game to go, and the Hatters fan said he would happily bike for "two more games" in the play-offs if needed.
"The dream would be cycling up Wembley Way," he said.
If Luton got promoted to the Premier League, he said he had not ruled out taking up the challenge again to a different set of stadia.
"Never say never," he added.
