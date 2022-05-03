Hertfordshire Fire Service donates spare engine to Ukraine
- Published
A fire engine and essential kit are being donated to Ukraine to help replace life-saving equipment destroyed in the war with Russia.
A three-man team will leave Stevenage on Tuesday with the fully-operational appliance and key supplies, donated by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The team will drive the vehicle across Europe as part of a national convoy.
Station commander Paul Redhead said: "We know they've been decimated in Ukraine."
Hertfordshire's fire engine, based at Tring until last August and used as a spare, is one of 22 vehicles, including specialist 4x4s, being sent over.
The trip has been organised by the charity Fire Aid and the National Fire Chiefs Council to help Ukrainian firefighters - and it is the third convoy of UK fire vehicles to be sent.
"All the vehicles are at the end of their working life in the UK, but they are still fully serviceable - they are good working vehicles," said Mr Redhead.
"We know they've been decimated in Ukraine - there have been 24 firefighters killed, over 100 injured, they've lost 100 fire stations and over 250 firefighting vehicles.
"It's all going to be used and it's needed straight away."
Other pieces of kit being donated by the county's service include ladders, portable pumps, hose reels, and generators.
The team will also remain at their destination for a few days to hand over the equipment and train their Polish and Ukrainian counterparts on it.