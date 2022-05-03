St Albans Cathedral becomes home to peregrine falcons
A pair of peregrine falcons are the first to nest and lay eggs on cathedral's new nesting platform.
The two falcons have set up home at St Albans Cathedral on a tray installed as part of the city-wide project.
Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust expects that once the birds have nested, they will return to St Albans annually.
Heidi Carruthers, Wilder St Albans project officer, said the birds' arrival was "hugely exciting".
St Albans City and District Council has worked with the wildlife trust to install a gravel tray for the birds to use for nesting.
Ms Carruthers said: "Peregrine falcons are such an iconic species, so it's fantastic to see them in the skies over St Albans.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that the eggs hatch safely and the chicks fledge successfully."
The peregrines are one of five pairs known to be breeding in Hertfordshire, with others spotted in Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Welwyn Garden City and Wymondley.
Local ornithologist and licensed bird-ringer Barry Trevis said: "It is very important to monitor the breading success of the birds, along with their survival rates and movements."
Now that the birds have made a home for themselves at the cathedral, the wildlife trust says that, due to peregrine's being loyal to their nesting site, they should make St Albans a permanent home.
The countdown has begun for when the eggs will hatch, with the wildlife trust expecting sightings from mid-June.
Peregrine falcon
- top flying speed of 180mph (290km/h) when diving - the fastest in the animal kingdom
- about 1,500 breeding pairs in UK
- hen lays 3-4 eggs a year
- UK birds remain resident all year round, with others visiting from northern Europe
Source: British Trust for Ornithology
