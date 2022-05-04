Bedfordshire man jailed for murdering Louise Rump after pole dance
- Published
A man who murdered his ex-partner by strangling her and setting her body on fire after she performed a pole dance for him has been jailed for at least 23 years.
Habib Jackson was found guilty of killing Louise Rump, 29, at her flat in Kensworth, Bedfordshire in 2020.
Jackson, 32, of Dunstable Road, Toddington, had arranged to watch her dance after their relationship ended.
He was given a life sentence at St Albans Crown Court.
The trial heard Ms Rump had been asphyxiated before she was set on fire.
Judge Michael Kay QC said Jackson, who had already served one year and 197 days on remand, must serve another 21 years and 168 days before he could be considered for parole.
During the trial, prosecutor David Matthew said Jackson had made a "deal" with Louise.
"She was going to dance for him in underwear he selected. That deal went badly wrong," he said.
When the fire fighters entered the flat, they found a pole dancer's pole in the lounge and Louise's body in the bedroom.
The court heard firefighters found a plastic water bottle at the end of Ms Rump's bed.
"There is reason to think there had been petrol or some accelerant in it to get the fire going," said Mr Matthew.
"There was signs of an attack with bruising on her face, her left hand, wrist and pelvis.
"The fire was a quite deliberate attempt to destroy the traces her attacker might have left."
Their relationship had ended about a year before her death, the court was told.
Jackson's business partner and fellow security guard, Christopher Hayward, 32, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis found not guilty of murder.
