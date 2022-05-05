Milton Keynes stop and search order issued after stabbing and fight
Extra stop and search measures have been put in place in a town for 24 hours after a stabbing and a fight.
Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 Order would remain until 20:15 BST after "two violent incidents" in Milton Keynes on Wednesday night.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the area of Alton Gate and Chiswick Close in Westcroft, the force said.
A group of men were also seen fighting with "bladed objects", at about 20:00, in the Peartree Bridge area, it added.
Both incidents were not thought to be linked and no arrests have been made.
The teenager was stabbed in his arm but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Insp Andy Pearce said: "The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out our investigations."
