Watford mayoral election: Lib Dem Peter Taylor re-elected
Liberal Democrat Peter Taylor has been re-elected as the Mayor of Watford.
Mr Taylor, who was first elected in 2018, received 12,895 votes, which was more than a 50% share.
Labour's Asif Khan had 6,234 votes while Conservative Binita Mehta-Parmar received 4,404 votes. The turnout in the election was 33%.
"It is such an honour to serve as the town's Mayor and I am so grateful to everyone who put their trust in me," said Mr Taylor.
"I love this town and will do everything I can to make it an even better place for everyone."
Elected mayors like Mr Taylor lead the council, in this case Watford Borough Council, and are responsible for the day-to-day running of it.
Dorothy Thornhill was Watford's first elected mayor and was re-elected three times prior to Mr Taylor being elected in May 2018, when he won by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes over Labour, after the second round of voting.
