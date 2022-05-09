New Milton Keynes stop and search order issued after stabbing and fight
Further stop and search measures have been put in place in Milton Keynes after a stabbing and a fight.
Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 order would remain until midday following "two violent incidents" in the town on Wednesday night.
A previous order had been put in place until 20:15 BST on Thursday.
Officers said the new Section 60 order had been enacted "for the public's safety".
The order allows officers to conduct searches without "reasonable suspicion", but only when a chief officer believes strict criteria has been met and it is needed to prevent serious violence.
The force said officers would be in the area while the order remains in place and the public should speak to them if they had any questions or concerns.
Last Wednesday, an order was put in place after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the area of Alton Gate and Chiswick Close in Westcroft, the force said.
A group of men were also seen fighting with "bladed objects", at about 20:00, in the Peartree Bridge area, it added.
