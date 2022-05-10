Luton International Carnival route to return to town centre
- Published
A carnival which attracts about 25,000 visitors will have a town centre route for the first time in seven years.
Organisers of the Luton International Carnival said it will run from Manor Park to St George's Square on 4 June.
It has not taken place since 2019 because of the pandemic and from 2016 was held in nearby Wardown Park.
Clary Salandy, from the UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA), said the carnival was "an amazing participatory and inclusive experience".
The parade consists of costumes, music and dance with professional and amateur groups, schools and charities from Luton, as well as carnival performers from across the UK and Germany.
Organisers said the 46th carnival will form part of Luton's Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations with the theme of "Our World, Our Future".
Ms Salandy, associate artistic director, at UKCCA, said: "Our mission is to enrich the culture of Luton by presenting the highest quality Carnival Arts created in the heart of our diverse community.
"Carnival is for all, so we hope everyone will come along and enjoy the event."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk