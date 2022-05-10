Potters Bar rail crash: Memorials to mark 20th anniversary
Memorial services will be held to remember those who died in the Potters Bar rail crash 20 years ago.
Seven people, six of them passengers, were killed when a London to King's Lynn train derailed at a faulty set of points at the station in Hertfordshire on 10 May 2002.
A public service will be held at 13:15 BST at Our Lady and St Vincent Church in Potters Bar.
A private memorial for family members will be held at the station beforehand.
The six passengers killed on the West Anglia Great Northern express were in the train's fourth carriage which became airborne after derailing. It ended up wedged under the canopy on a platform at the station.
The seventh victim, Agnes Quinlivan, 80, was killed by falling debris as she walked near the station.
Network Rail was fined £3m in May 2011, having pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to breaching health and safety regulations.
The track operator came under fire last month over its plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of a £2bn reduction in spending.
Unions claimed that the cuts would mean accidents were "more likely".
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said the proposed job cuts included workers who maintain tracks, signals and overhead lines among other things.
Kevin Rowan, head of public services for the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said "thankfully" nothing like Potters Bar had happened for some time due to investment in rail infrastructure.
"But our anxiety is, if you take the maintenance and rail checks away then you're going to miss something on the infrastructure," he said.
Network Rail said the proposals were being discussed and it would "not consider any changes that would make the railway less safe".
