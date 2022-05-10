Luton: Woman tells trial son accused of murder 'saved' her
The mother of a teenage boy accused of murdering a 63-year-old man said her son was defending her when the attack took place.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering Ghulam Raja in Luton last year.
The boy denies murder and the court has heard the stabbing was self-defence.
His mother told his trial: "My son helped me. He saved me. I am proud to have a son like him."
The woman said she was being attacked by Mr Raja, who was from Bolton, at an address in Luton on 15 November.
Under cross-examination, prosecutor Sarah Morris said there was no mention of violence before the stabbing when two other people called the police.
The boy's mother replied: "I am telling the truth."
Ms Morris asked why she had waited until January to say Mr Raja had attacked her, she replied: "I was unwell. I was on anti-depressants."
'Self-defence'
The jury was previously told the defendant uploaded six or seven seconds of footage from his mobile phone of Mr Raja lying injured.
The father-of-two had been stabbed four times with a kitchen knife - once to the leg and three times to the head and neck.
One wound entered the brain and caused a fatal injury, the court was told.
Mr Raja, of Wentworth Avenue, Bolton, was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he died on 20 November.
At the start of the trial, the judge told the jury that the boy accepted he inflicted the injuries but had pleaded not guilty to murder because he was acting in self-defence and did not intend to kill or cause serious injury.
The trial continues.
