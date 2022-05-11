Luton: Assault 'could have caused' woman's fatal head injury
Assault and/or an accidental fall could have caused a head injury which led to a "vulnerable" woman's death, an inquest heard.
Beata Fortuna, 53, died the day after she was found by emergency services on Chapel Street in Luton, Bedfordshire, at about 02:00 GMT on 29 December.
Five people arrested in connection with her death were released with no further action.
The coroner recorded an open conclusion.
The senior coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, Emma Whitting, told the inquest in Ampthill that Ms Fortuna was born in Poland and moved to Bedfordshire in 2017.
She was homeless and received support from a charity that said "due to alcohol dependency she was a vulnerable person".
She was provided with temporary accommodation at Wesley House on Chapel Street, the coroner said.
It was noted there were three other people who stayed at the flat on a regular basis.
One of those people was described by a council worker as a "raging, angry man".
Luton Council, which runs social services, was "made aware of domestic abuse history" between the man and Ms Fortuna, the inquest heard, but that it was "coercive behaviour rather than physical".
The council had discussed "moving her [Ms Fortuna] out of Luton town centre and an injunction against [the man] was looked at but nothing further was done," Ms Whitting said.
'Hit the floor'
On 28 December, there were five people who had been in Ms Fortuna's flat at varying points, the coroner's court heard.
Two of those people arrived at 23:44 and said Ms Fortuna was naked from the waist down and had a "redness colour in her hair".
All five people who had been at the flat that day said they did not see how Ms Fortuna came to be injured.
One person said she later saw Ms Fortuna "fall off the bed and hit the floor".
"[She] described this as the moment Beata's head started to bleed badly," the inquest heard.
Two men then put Ms Fortuna in a sleeping bag and carried her out of the flat and into a lift when she was "dropped", Ms Whitting said.
At about 00:50 a police vehicle was flagged down by the two men "seeking help" and paramedics arrived and found "a substantial amount of blood", the inquest heard.
Ms Fortuna was taken to hospital where she died the following day.
The cause of death was recorded as a head injury and alcohol liver disease.
Based on the pathologist's report, Ms Whitting said "blunt force trauma injury could have been caused by an accelerated fall with head impact on to a hard surface and/or third party assault".
The coroner said she was "not sure" if she would be providing a prevention of future deaths report, but she "may well be writing to interested persons raising some concerns" she had.
An open conclusion is usually recorded when there is insufficient evidence to record any other conclusion.
