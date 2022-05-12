Leighton Buzzard teen pleads guilty in double crash death case
A teenager has pleaded guilty to causing the death of two people by dangerous driving.
Ellie Odgen-Hooper, 19, and Reece White, 23, died in the crash on Toddington Road, Tebworth, in January.
Jordan White, 19, of Wallis Drive, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, admitted the offence.
Appearing at Luton Crown Court, White also pleaded guilty to causing injury to two other men. He will be sentenced on 10 June.
He was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa along the road at about 03:20 GMT on 18 January, Bedfordshire Police said.
The car hit a tree, before crossing the carriageway and stopping on a grass verge. No other vehicles were involved.
Ms Odgen-Hooper, from Leighton Buzzard, was thrown from the Corsa. Mr White, from Luton, remained in the car. Both died from multiple injuries.
At the time of their deaths their families paid tribute to them in a police statement.
Ms Ogden-Hopper's family said: "The loss of our beautiful Ellie is heaven's gain.
"We are so grateful for the time we had with her.
"Words cannot express the sadness of not being able to spend just one more minute with her."
Mr White's family said: "We are devastated at the loss of Reece. He was a much-loved son, brother and grandson.
"He made an impression on everyone he met and leaves a hole in the family that will never be filled. He will be missed forever."
