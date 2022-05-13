Man jailed after telling Bedfordshire Police 'catch me if you can'
A man who commented "catch me if you can" on his wanted appeal on Facebook has been jailed for eight years.
Jordan Carr, 20, was wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary when Bedfordshire Police shared the appeal in February 2021.
His "catch me if you can" comment received more than 5,500 reactions.
Det Sgt David Gordon said: "He challenged us to catch him if we could. We did, and he is now going to prison for a very long time."
Bedfordshire Police said in January 2020 Carr and a friend threatened two girls with an imitation firearm on Bedford Road in Kempston "to establish the whereabouts of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred five months prior on the same road".
In February 2021, Carr was stopped and searched in Kempston after an aggravated burglary nearby but he gave officers "a false alias", the force said.
The force then shared the wanted appeal and Carr was arrested in June 2021.
In February he was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
He was also convicted of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an assault on a fellow inmate.
At Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, Carr, of Enfield, London, was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to serve an additional three years on licence.
Bedfordshire Police said Carr was "classified as dangerous" by the judge.
Mr Gordon described Carr as "an extremely violent individual who has a certain arrogance about him and thinks he is above the law".
He said he "welcomed" the sentencing and hoped Carr would use his time in prison "to reflect on his dangerous behaviour and actions".
