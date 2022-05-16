HMP Woodhill: Murderer behaved bizarrely in prison before death
A man who killed his wife in a knife, hammer and screwdriver attack behaved bizarrely in jail but was appropriately treated before he died, a report said.
Andriejus Kostiajevas murdered Ligita Kostiajeviene in a "savage" killing at their Peterborough home in July 2019.
The 48-year-old was found dead in his cell at HMP Woodhill in April 2021 and a review found staff "could not reasonably have prevented his death".
The Prison Service said staff were given "additional emergency training."
Kostiajevas was jailed for life with a minimum 28 years after killing his wife of two decades following what a judge called years of "violence and humiliation".
After the attack - which saw Ms Kostiajeviene, 42, stabbed more than 30 times - Kostiajevas hid under a plastic sheet in the rafters of the shed in the garden before being found by police.
Kostiajevas had a history of epileptic seizures and complex mental health issues and lived in the Milton Keynes prison's healthcare unit, with access to 24-nursing care, according to Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) Sue McAllister.
"Although Kostiajevas appeared to have found his situation frustrating and his behaviour was often described as bizarre during his time at Woodhill," Ms McAllister said.
"He consistently denied thoughts of self-harm and there is no evidence that he had ever self-harmed during the 22 months he spent in prison."
He was was found hanged in his cell on 25 April 2021 and Ms McAllister said "staff at Woodhill could not reasonably have prevented his death".
A clinical review concluded "that he was treated appropriately and compassionately during his time in prison".
But the PPO report added they were "concerned about the delay in entering the cell" when the murderer was found hanged.
It recommended staff are reminded that they should radio a medical emergency code without delay when a inmate appears to be hanging.
The report also stated: "Kostiajevas was referred for a transfer to a psychiatric hospital on 21 January, but that the NHS England Specialist Commissioning Team had still not identified a suitable bed for him by the time he died three months later."
A Prison Service spokesman said: "We have implemented all of the ombudsman's recommendations and staff at HMP Woodhill have received additional emergency training."
NHS England has been contacted for comment.
