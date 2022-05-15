Man dies in A6 crash between Bugatti sports car and ambulance
A man has died in a crash between a Bugatti sports car and an ambulance that was responding to an emergency.
It happened on the northbound carriageway of the A6, between Barton-le-Clay and Clophill, in Bedfordshire, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.
The ambulance was on blue lights at the time of the crash, police said.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have not yet said which vehicle he had been travelling in.
An air ambulance and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.
Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: "I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along the A6 at that time and saw the incident, especially if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle."
