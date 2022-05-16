A6 Bugatti crash: Simon Diffey named as driver who died
The driver of a classic Bugatti sports car who died when it crashed with an ambulance has been named.
Simon Diffey, who was in his 50s, died in a collision with paramedics on an emergency call on the A6 in Bedfordshire at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.
He had been a professional racing driver and tributes have been paid to him on social media.
Mr Diffey was praised for his "energy and enthusiasm" for racing and cars.
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway on the A6 between Barton-le-Clay and Clophill.
'Unmatched'
The organisers of the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing meeting in West Sussex posted a tribute to Mr Diffey on social media.
The statement said: "Goodwood is sad to learn of the death of long time competitor and loyal friend Simon Diffey in a road traffic accident last weekend.
"Diffey was well known and liked by all at Goodwood - from his fellow drivers to the teams and all of us who work here.
"His energy and enthusiasm for historic racing and the classic car world were unmatched and Diffey competed at Goodwood in everything from single seaters to soapbox racers.
"Our thoughts are with his family."
Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit, said: "I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along the A6 at that time and saw the incident, especially if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle."
