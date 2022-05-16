Girl who died at Luton David Lloyd club was four years old
- Published
A girl who died after being injured at a David Lloyd health and leisure club was four years old, police said.
Police were called to the club in Capability Green, in Luton, shortly before 20:00 BST on Thursday.
Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital, but she died shortly afterwards, police said.
Bedfordshire Police is investigating the incident in conjunction with Luton Council's health and safety team.
The club remains closed and in a statement, a David Lloyd Leisure spokesperson said it was "working closely with the relevant authorities while they investigate".
David Lloyd Clubs, which runs leisure facilities across the UK, said its "thoughts and deepest sympathies" were with the girl's family.
A spokesman for Luton Council said it had "no words to describe our sorrow at the tragic loss of such a young life".
"Our hearts go out to family and friends of the young girl who has so sadly died," he said.
