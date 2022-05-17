'Everyone safe' after lorry is destroyed by fire on the M1

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
Fire crews were called to the M1 in Luton on Monday afternoon

Pictures released by a fire service reveal the extent of a lorry fire that broke out on in the middle of the M1.

Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the southbound motorway, between junctions 11 and 10 for Luton, at 14:10 BST on Monday.

It said "everyone was safe" and the lorry driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The M1 stayed open with four miles (6km) of tailbacks, according to National Highways.

Delays of up to 45 minutes were reported.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
The M1 by Luton was partially closed, the fire service said
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
Emergency services attended the southbound carriageway of the M1

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics