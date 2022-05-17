Luton fan injured by coin thrown at play-off final match
- Published
A football fan has said he has been left with a head injury after coin was thrown at him at the end of a Championship play-off match.
Trevor Emery, 85, from Bedford, travelled to Huddersfield to see his club Luton Town lose their semi-final and miss out on a trip to Wembley.
"Of all the years I've been to away games, I've never experienced anything like that," he said.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed arrests were made at the ground.
Mr Emery travelled by coach with his grandson, Daniel Bennett, to the second leg of the play-off semi-final.
Mr Bennett said after the full-time whistle, Nathan Jones, Luton's manager, came over to where they were sitting, about four rows from the pitch.
"We were clapping him and the players to show our appreciation, as they played really well, but they [Huddersfield supporters] wouldn't let us do that," he said.
"The stewards weren't helping the matter.
"All they had to do was keep the fans 10 yards away from us and none of this would have happened."
He said they were being "baited and goaded" by some supporters. His grandfather was so worried he said "let's go".
As they were leaving the John Smith's Stadium, "something hit his head - it was a 2p coin and the blood just kept coming", Mr Bennett added.
Mr Emery said: "Thirty-four years I've been watching football with Daniel - I've taken him since he was five years old.
"I'm disgusted the police did nothing."
He said when the first aiders stopped the bleeding, and knew he was OK, he was able to get on the supporters coach.
Matt, who was at the game, told BBC Three Counties Radio, that it was "terrible" when Huddersfield fans invaded the pitch.
"The stewarding was appalling," he said.
"There were loads of young kids goading people; they started chucking things at us - coins, and I was hit by an e-cigarette."
The BBC has contacted Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and West Yorkshire Police for further comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk