A6 Bugatti crash: Tribute to 'one-off' driver Simon Diffey
The family of a man who died when his classic car crashed with an ambulance have paid tribute to one of the "best loved people in historic motor sport".
Simon Diffey, 57, died when his Bugatti sports car collided with paramedics on an emergency call on the A6 in Bedfordshire on Saturday.
Mr Diffey, who was from St Albans, was a professional classic race car driver.
His family said he was "a one-off" and described him as a "hugely generous-spirited man".
In a statement, they said Mr Diffey would "help out a fellow-competitor, a friend or a stranger without a second thought".
"With his warm generosity, and his skill and sportsmanship behind the wheel, small wonder that he was one of the best-known and best-loved people in historic motor sport," they said.
"Suddenly all that has come to an abrupt halt, leaving only a gaping hole on the track and in the paddock, and a legion of friends with a burden of regret and sadness."
The organisers of the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing meeting in West Sussex also posted a tribute to Mr Diffey on social media.
"His energy and enthusiasm for historic racing and the classic car world were unmatched and Diffey competed at Goodwood in everything from single seaters to soapbox racers.
"Our thoughts are with his family."
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the A6 between Barton-le-Clay and Clophill.
Bedfordshire Police is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to get in touch.
