Milton Keynes named a city to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Published
A council has said it is "thrilled" that Milton Keynes has finally won city status at the fourth attempt.
The civic honour has been granted to eight places in the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Milton Keynes applied for city status in 2000, in 2002 for the Golden Jubilee - and in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.
Council leader Peter Marland said: "People have always said that Milton Keynes looks like a city, feels like a city and now we can say, it is a city."
"We're thrilled with the news which validates how important Milton Keynes has become to the regional and national economies," he added.
"City status will make people even prouder to call Milton Keynes their home and gives us the platform to make our great city even greater.
"It also reflects how passionate our communities are and I'm grateful to everyone who backed and contributed to the bid."
The Cabinet Office said the town was the "pinnacle of the national post-war planning movement, rebuilding the nation and accommodating its growing population."
The Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition asked applicants to demonstrate how their unique communities and distinct local identity meant they deserved to be awarded city status.
They were also required to highlight their royal associations and cultural heritage.
Milton Keynes' fourth bid for city status, which used a delivery robot to send the documents, cited its 27 conservation areas, 50 scheduled monuments, 1,100 listed buildings and 270 pieces of public art.
'A grand vision'
In January 1967, plans for a new town were given the go-ahead - and soon a quiet Buckinghamshire village became the vast development of Milton Keynes.
Then housing minister Anthony Greenwood granted permission to transform 8,850 hectares of villages and farmland into a town for 250,000 people.
It was a grand vision - part of the third and final phase of the government's plans to relocate populations following World War Two.
Some five decades on, Milton Keynes has a population of about 280,000, has become home to more than 10,000 businesses and is used as a model for new towns across the world.
Milton Keynes is home to the world's first degree-awarding distance learning institution, the Open University, which was established by Royal Charter in 1969.
The Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust established the nation's first independent medical school, and Milton Keynes was the first place to introduce kerbside recycling in the UK.
It is also home to the UK's first advanced waste treatment facility, which produces renewable energy for thousands of homes and businesses and has the nation's largest network of electric vehicle charge points.
Today, 140 languages are spoken in Milton Keynes' schools including those of every Commonwealth nation, and 30 religions are observed, the bid said.
The town also claims to have a higher number of volunteers per head of population than any other UK city, with 84,500 citizens regularly volunteering.
