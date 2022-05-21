Newport Pagnell penalty hero Martin Conway: 'Walking out at Wembley is surreal'
- Published
A non-league goalkeeper whose penalty shootout heroics helped secure his team a historic trip to Wembley said it felt "surreal" to visit the stadium.
Newport Pagnell face Littlehampton in the FA Vase final on Sunday for the biggest match in their 59-year history.
Goalkeeper Martin Conway saved penalties in three shootouts for the Buckinghamshire side and scored from the spot in all three too.
"The pitch is immaculate, the stadium is huge but we'll be ready," he said.
The United Counties League Premier Division South side visited the stadium ahead of the match, which will see the winners net £30,000.
Conway said: "It's a surreal moment, it's good to get it out of the way before we get here on Sunday, let the lads settle in, experience the tourist aspect where they want to take their photos.
"It's just perfect."
Each of the finalists have been allocated 7,000 tickets, which 10th tier Newport Pagnell said were close to selling out.
It will also be the first game since the beginning of pandemic where they have been able to have mascots so many of the children, nieces and nephews of the players will be lining up alongside them in the tunnel.
The manager, Gary Flinn, said: "It's an unbelievable achievement from everyone, I'm really looking forward to it, it'll be a brilliant occasion."
Ninth tier Littlehampton reached Wembley despite losing 5-0 in the fifth round to Athletic Newham, who were subsequently removed from the competition after being charged by the FA for twice fielding an ineligible player.
The FA Vase kicks off at 12:15 BST on Sunday, 22 May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk