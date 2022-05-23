Potters Bar fire: Police investigating bus depot blaze
A fire service said it was working with police to investigate a blaze that engulfed six buses at a town centre transport depot.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Potters Bar Bus Garage just after 14:30 BST on Sunday.
Deputy chief fire officer, Andy Hopcraft, said that four diesel-powered and two electric hybrid buses were affected.
Bus company Metroline, which owns the vehicles, said no-one was injured.
Heavy smoke drifted across Potters Bar during the blaze and people reported on Twitter that it could be seen in St Albans, about 11 miles (18km) away.
Mr Hopcraft said: "Thanks to the efforts of the firefighters involved, the fire was contained to six buses and did not spread to cause further damage to other buildings and vehicles."
The fire service confirmed that a joint fire and police investigation was taking place.
"This is likely to take some time due to the size of the fire," a fire service spokesman said.
Hertfordshire Police said investigators were still working at the scene to establish the cause.
All road closures have been lifted but part of the bus station remains closed off.
A Metroline spokesman said: "We can confirm that all personnel were successfully evacuated and that there were no injuries.
"We will work closely with the emergency services to investigate the cause of the fire."
