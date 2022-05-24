Bedford Jubilee topper disappears hours after unveiling
A postbox topper celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has disappeared hours after it was unveiled.
Steph Goldsmith, from Bedford, spent weeks crocheting the Crown Jewels and placed it on display in the town's High Street on Sunday morning.
By the evening, it was gone, Miss Goldsmith said.
The mother-of-two said she was "disappointed" as she created the topper to raise money for charity.
Miss Goldsmith was aiming to give any donations to Faces, a Bedford-based charity that provides practical and emotional support to families under stress.
"I'm not too sure it will be returned," she said.
Miss Goldsmith said she taught herself to crochet when her son was ill in hospital for 16 months.
During that time they were supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities, and they have since received help from Faces.
As a way of giving back, Miss Goldsmith decided to make two Jubilee toppers to raise funds for both charities.
On Sunday, one was placed on High Street and the other on top of the gold postbox by St Paul's Square, painted to honour Etienne Stott winning a gold medal in canoeing at the London 2012 Olympics.
She said the silver one "didn't last 24 hours" and disappeared at about midnight on Sunday.
"I'm disappointed. I thought it would be OK in a busy area on the high street."
The crocheting of the Crown Jewels took Miss Goldsmith about six weeks.
"A lot of people have done them so I thought I would give it a go," she said.
"Everyone loved them."
Miss Goldsmith said she was considering creating another topper to "try again and give it a second chance".
"I understand there's a risk [they might be taken] when you put them out, but it just seems to be the act of one person who has spoiled it for thousands of others," she said.
