Police incident sees A421 near Bedford closed by police
A main road shut during the rush hour by police while they dealt with a major incident has re-opened.
Bedfordshire Police closed the A421 southern bypass near Bedford between the junction with the A600 and the A603 at Willington, just before 07:00 BST.
National Highways said delays of three miles had built up in both directions, and drivers were asked to seek an alternative route.
The A600 bridge at Shortstown was also closed for a time.
