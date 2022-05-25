Kempston murder inquiry: Vicar pays tribute to Mickey Havil
A vicar has paid tribute to a man who was found dead the day after a reported attack.
Mickey Havil, who was in his 50s, was found by police at his home Kempston, near Bedford, on 14 May, after concerns about his welfare.
The Reverend Andrea Maffei said he had been a "great support" and helped her set up a café at the Transfiguration Church in the town.
A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.
Bedfordshire Police said Mr Havil had been assaulted outside a shop in Bedford Road, Kempston, at about 22:00 BST on 13 May and was found at his home in Massey Close.
Ms Maffei said he had been "a great encourager and motivator" when working with her to set up Cafe2Connect, a free event held on Thursdays for anyone who may feel isolated or want some food and company.
"Everyone loved Mickey; he had a good heart, a ready smile and tried to help everyone," she said.
"He was a great support to myself and so many others.
"I pray there will be justice for Mickey and his family who miss him dearly, as do his friends."
Bedfordshire Police appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Earlier, Det Insp Lee Martin said: "We would like to know where the victim went following the assault, and what led to him being found dead in his property the following day."
