Fire crews tackle large fire at Cardington recycling centre
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a recycling plant which handles electrical waste.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said six crews were sent to the building, in Cople Road, Cardington, at about 11:00 BST.
Residents in the nearby area of Willington, Blunham and Cardington have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
The fire service has advised people to avoid the area.
