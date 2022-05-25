Luton murder trial jury discharged by judge
A murder trial jury has been discharged in the case of a teenager accused of stabbing a 63-year-old man.
The seven women and five men were unable to reach a verdict at Luton Crown Court after deliberating for 36 hours and 44 minutes.
A 16-year-old boy denies murdering of Ghulam Raja, from Bolton, who was stabbed in a house in Luton, on 15 November.
Mr Justice John Cavanagh said there will be a retrial later this year.
