Luton driver guilty over Paul Gabriel's death on dog walk
- Published
A driver who hit and killed a teenager on a dog walk during the easing of Covid restrictions has been convicted of causing death by careless driving.
Paul Gabriel, 18, from Hertford, was pronounced dead at the scene in Sundon Park Road, Luton on 15 May 2020.
Rizwan Rizwan, 35, of Culverhouse Road, Luton, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court.
The jury acquitted him of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs.
He is due to be sentenced next month.
A dog was killed in the crash and a second person suffered minor injuries.
Another dog - an American bulldog called Taurus - was missing after the crash but was later found dead.
The court heard Rizwan was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it struck Mr Gabriel, who suffered a traumatic head injury.
'Warmth and joy'
At the time, Mr Gabriel's family said he had spent most of lockdown indoors.
On 13 May - two days before his death - new rules were put in place which allowed two people from different households to exercise outdoors or visit a public open space.
"Paul was fondly known as DJ at home and was a gentle giant," his family said in a statement released at the time by police.
"He aspired to become a dentist and was working hard to go to university.
"He left home on the fateful day after lockdown was lifted, having spent most of the time at home throughout that period.
"We will miss the warmth and joy he brought to the family and his cheeky smile.
"He was a much loved son, great brother and an amazing friend to his friends.
"He served passionately in his local church and his love for the work of God took him to Finland as a missionary. He was loved by all he met.
"He will forever be missed by all who knew him and as a family we are utterly heartbroken."
