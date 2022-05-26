Kempston murder inquiry: Man charged over Michael Havil death
A man has been charged with murder after a 57-year-old was found dead at his home.
Michael Havil was discovered at the property on Massey Close in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on Saturday, 14 May.
Ferhan Khan, 38, of Cantley Road in Great Denham, has been charged with murder and a racially aggravated public order offence.
Bedfordshire Police said it was reported Mr Havil was assaulted in Kempston the day before he was found.
The force said that an assault reportedly took place outside a convenience store on Bedford Road on the Friday evening.
Mr Khan is due to appear at Luton Crown Court in due course, police said.
A priest has previously paid tribute to Mr Havil for his work in setting up a cafe the town's Transfiguration Church.
