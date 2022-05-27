George Clooney spotted filming at Hertfordshire County Hall
Actor George Clooney has been spotted filming outside council offices in Hertfordshire.
He was seen in Hertford where a camera crew was at County Hall on Thursday.
It is understood the actor, who starred in Gravity and Ocean's Eleven, is in the UK directing The Boys in the Boat, based on the true story of the US rowing team that won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
The council confirmed filming had taken place but would not comment further.
"We sometimes get requests for filming at County Hall, due to the historic and aesthetically pleasing nature of its architecture and surroundings, as has been the case this week," a Hertfordshire County Council spokeswoman said.
"We cannot comment on the filming itself."
A number of people gathered outside the building on Pegs Lane in the hope of spotting the Hollywood heartthrob - including one woman who told the BBC she had pretended her dog had got loose and had then tried to get into Clooney's trailer to "retrieve" her wayward pet.
She admitted she did not actually have a dog - and that Clooney was not in the trailer at the time - and she had failed in her mission.
