Met Police officer David Carrick charged with 21 rapes to face trial
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer will go on trial next year accused of 44 offences, including 21 counts of rape, over a 17-year period.
David Carrick, 47, of Hertfordshire, pleaded not guilty to 15 charges at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The armed officer, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, previously denied 29 other charges.
He has been suspended by the police force.
Mr Carrick appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh prison and spoke to confirm his name before entering not guilty pleas.
The 44 charges Mr Carrick faces are: 21 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The charges relate to 12 women between 2003 and 2020.
Mr Carrick is accused of raping one woman in woods and sexually assaulting her.
The indictment alleges that some of the women were repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and forced to perform degrading sex acts by Carrick, while one woman is said to have been falsely imprisoned in a cupboard under the stairs.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a trial date of 6 February at Southwark Crown Court with a time estimate of eight weeks.
Mr Carrick was remanded in custody.