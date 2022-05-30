Stevenage prom murder inquiry: Teen charged with killing Kajetan Migdal
A teenager has been charged with the murder of another young man who was on his way home from a school prom.
Patrick Sharp, 18, is accused of killing Kajetan Migdal, also 18, who died from his injuries in hospital after an attack on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage at about 23:20 BST on Friday.
Hertfordshire Police said Mr Sharp was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and class A drugs.
He is due to appear before magistrates in St Albans later.
In a statement, Mr Migdal's family said they were "devastated" and he would be "greatly missed by all who knew him".
His aunt Corrie Everett, who has set up a fundraising page online for funeral costs, said her "handsome, talented, smart" nephew was on his way home from his prom.
Mr Migdal's school, the Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School, also confirmed the assault happened after the Year 13 prom. It said it would open on Monday to offer counselling to pupils.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kajetan's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to his family and we once again ask that their privacy is respected."
She added that officers were "still appealing for any witnesses who haven't yet spoken to police to please come forward".
Det Supt Michael Trotman said: "I understand that news of this incident will have come as a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.
"If you have any concerns at all, please do not hesitate to contact your local police Safer Neighbourhood Team.
"A charge has now been secured and it's vital that the case is allowed to proceed through the courts unimpeded."
