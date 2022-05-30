Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn makes giant Jaffa Cake
A former Great British Bake Off winner has baked the world's largest Jaffa Cake, for a second time.
Frances Quinn, who won Bake Off in 2013, used more than 160 eggs, 8kg (18lb) of dark chocolate and 15kg (33lb) of jelly for the creation.
The biscuit has a diameter of 175cm (69in), beating her own Guinness World Record set in 2017.
Ms Quinn baked the Jaffa Cake at the McVities bakery in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, for a TV show.
The cake was served to guests and crew at the live semi-finals of ITV's Britain's Got Talent.
The record-breaking cake took 11 hours to make from start to finish, was the equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes and weighed in at 80kg (176lb).
Ms Quinn said: "It was an absolute pleasure to partner with McVitie's to beat the record I set five years ago."
