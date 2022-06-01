Open University offers 50 scholarships for black students
Fifty black and mixed race students on lower incomes are being offered the opportunity to study for a degree for free through The Open University.
The scholarships are being offered via the Black Students Support Fund, part of the Milton Keynes-based university's Open Futures Fund.
Awarded for the first time for academic year 2022-23, they are for students earning less than £25,000 per year.
A spokeswoman said it was to "promote social justice and racial equity".
The Open University offers distance learning for its students, with the ability to study flexibly, including spreading learning over more than three years, to fit in with family or existing work commitments.
The new scholarships for UK-based students who identify as "black, or as mixed including black heritage", will cover OU undergraduate credit-bearing modules and qualifications, paying for the full tuition cost of a qualification, up to 120 credits each seasonal academic year and 360 credits in total.
Those successful will also get a £500 study costs grant to support them with the cost of preparing for study, such as buying a laptop and study materials.
Professor Marcia Wilson, dean for equality, diversity and inclusion, said: "The OU has 50 years' experience providing high-quality, respected flexible study that incorporates online learning blended with one-to-one tutor support.
"This scholarship award specifically for black students makes perfect sense to us so we can promote social justice and racial equity."
