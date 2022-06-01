Stevenage teen accused of prom murder appears in court
A teenager accused of murdering an 18-year-old who was on his way home from a school prom has appeared in court.
Kajetan Migdal died in hospital after being attacked on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at about 23:20 BST on Friday.
Patrick Sharp, 18, is accused of murder, attempting to rob Mr Migdal of his car keys, possession of a blade and possession of cocaine.
He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 8 August.
A provisional trial date has been set for 28 November.
In a statement, Mr Migdal's family said they were "devastated" and he would be "greatly missed by all who knew him".
Mr Migdal's school, the Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School, confirmed the incident happened after the Year 13 prom.
The school's head teacher, Clive Matthew, said Mr Migdal was "a continual source of pride for the school and was well known for his love of dance".
"He was a member of Prospects Fraternity, the dance troupe that captured the hearts of the school and the nation, doing so well in the BBC's The Greatest Dancer show in 2019," he said.
