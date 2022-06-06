Leighton Buzzard: Grand Union Canal towpath improvement work begins
A £500,000 improvement project has begun on a section of towpath along the Grand Union Canal.
Work on the Leighton Buzzard stretch of the waterway in Bedfordshire will include the resurfacing and widening of a 780m (2,559ft) section south of the Leighton Road Bridge.
The Canal & River Trust said it would also improve a 2.1km (1.3 mile) section running north from Leighton Lock.
It said work was due to be completed by 23 August.
The improvements from the B4032 Leighton Road Bridge (Bridge 114) would run to Bridge 114A at Mentmore Gardens and would require the towpath to be closed.
Improvements north of Leighton Lock run up to Sandhole Bridge (Bridge 110) in Old Linslade, and would include surfacing and vegetation trimming, but the towpath would remain open.
The Department for Transport's Active Travel-funded project, being carried out in partnership with walking and cycling charity Sustrans, will create a 4.1km (2.5 mile) stretch of "continuous high quality towpath", the trust said.
It added it was one of a series being delivered by the trust across England and Wales, helping the nation's waterways to provide high quality off-road routes for walking and cycling, and an important "natural health service" across the country.
The trust's London and South East director, Ros Daniels, said: "Canal & River Trust ecologists and heritage advisers are involved in the design of the works to ensure they are sensitive to local wildlife and heritage structures, making enhancements where possible, including hedge laying, vegetation and tree management."
