Kensworth: Cat rescued from between two buildings
Firefighters have rescued a cat that got itself trapped between two brick buildings.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to The Lynch in Kensworth just before 15:00 BST on Sunday where a male ginger cat called Reggie had got stuck.
Dunstable's Green Watch sent a crew who said they used "small tools" to free the animal.
He was eventually handed back safely to his owners.
