Bedfordshire gas leak fire leads to evacuation in Upper Caldecote
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after gas from a mains leak caught fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to Pound Close, Upper Caldecote near Biggleswade at about 10:00 BST.
It said that with the help of police, its crews put up a safety cordon.
The service added that it provided fire cover while council, gas and electricity board teams "stemmed the leak and isolated the incident".
In a tweet, it added: "Residents in the area may be temporarily affected by cuts to their gas and electricity.
"Please be aware of road closures and avoid the area if possible."
Bedfordshire Police said the crossroads at the junction of Ickwell Road, Biggleswade Road and Hitchin Road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident.
