Liam Gallagher: 'Small minority' of fans caused motorway closure at Knebworth
A "small minority" of fans leaving Liam Gallagher's latest gigs through unauthorised exits led to the closure of a motorway, police said.
The former Oasis frontman performed on Friday and Saturday night at Knebworth House, near Stevenage.
Hertfordshire Police said junction seven of the A1(M) was temporarily closed in both directions after both concerts "for safety reasons".
It said a "multi-agency debrief" would take place about future events.
The force said the junction had to be closed in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.
"While the majority of those leaving the Knebworth Park site followed the designated pedestrian lanes back into Stevenage, a small minority did not, which required police intervention to ensure public safety," a force spokesman said.
"The normal process of a multi-agency debrief will take place to ensure that any future events are as safe and enjoyable as possible."
On Friday, Hertfordshire Police said it fined several drivers for using the A1(M) as a drop-off point before the first gig.
The later road closure added to the traffic chaos and fans said the organisation of the event was "a shambles".
Some criticised the event set-up, describing "chaos" in the car parks.
"The organisation around leaving the event was truly dreadful; not enough staff, no signs, limited lighting," tweeted one gig-goer.
"People were breaking down fences because they were trapped."
Other Gallagher fans complained of waiting in a car park for hours after the gig, with one quipping: "The year is 2032, I'm still sat in the car park at Knebworth."
Promoter Festival Republic has been asked for comment.
