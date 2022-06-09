Counter-terror police arrest man at Luton Airport

London Luton AirportLDN
The man was arrested on suspicion of collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, police said

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved with terrorism.

The man was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command at Luton Airport on arrival from Kosovo.

On arrest, he was taken to a Bedfordshire police station and has since been released on bail.

Officers searched a house in the Watford area as part of their investigation.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics