Police investigate man found dead in Luton street
A man died after it was believed he was involved in a road traffic collision following reports of a disturbance, police have said.
Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to Axe Close in Luton at about 09:05 BST on Saturday.
A man, in his 60s, was found in the road and died shortly after.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson said: "We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident."
He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
The man has not yet been formally identified but his next of kin have been told.
