Stewartby building work in doubt as new developer needed

By Alex Pope
BBC News, East

Four chimneys at the former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks, near BedfordSouth Beds News Agency
The site used to have 167 chimneys but by September there were only four, and they have since been demolished

A future development of 1,000 new homes where 167 chimneys once stood has been put in doubt.

Hanson UK, which owns the former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks site, near Bedford, said it was looking for a new developer.

The sale of the land to Cloud Wing, the company behind the plans, has not gone through, it added.

The four remaining chimneys on the site were demolished in September so building work could start.

Many of the buildings on the former brickworks are empty and have fallen into disrepair

In 2018, Bedford Borough Council approved the demolition of the chimneys to make way for new homes.

As well as 1,000 homes, the council gave outline planning permission for a business park, a replica chimney, a school, a heritage centre and green spaces.

Brickmaking at Stewartby

Getty Images
Stewartby, pictured here in 1942, was part of the London Brick Company
  • Brickmaking in the area began when John Cathles Hill, a housebuilder, bought up various small local companies, which became the London Brick Company (LBC) in 1900
  • In 1926 the LBC began to build a garden village for its employees at Wootton Pillinge
  • The Wootton Pillinge LBC village was renamed Stewartby in 1936, after the Stewart family, directors of the LBC
  • In the same year Stewartby was recognised as the largest brickworks in the world, employing 2,000 people and producing 500 million bricks a year
  • Four of the original chimneys remained on the site, standing up to 70m (230ft) tall, until 26 September 2021

Paul Williams, head of land and mineral resources at Hanson UK, said: "Hanson divested its brick business as part of the sale of its building products division in 2015 but retained ownership of the land at Stewartby and has since been seeking a buyer.

"Unfortunately, the purchaser of the site was unable to complete the transaction within the original contractual timeframe but we are currently working with Bedford Borough Council and evaluating the options available moving forward."

The company was "committed to working with a responsible developer and breathing new life into this strategically important brownfield site to the benefit of local communities", he added.

Stewartby historic brickworks chimneys demolished

A spokeswoman for the council said: "Outline permission has been granted for the former Stewartby brickworks site.

"Cloud Wing's option on the land has lapsed and this now sits with Hanson, the owner of the site. We are in discussions with them to understand their position."

Gardner Stewart Architects
The plans included a new primary school, 1,000 homes, a business park and a replacement chimney with "Stewartby" written in bricks

Liberal Democrat Tim Hill, who represents Elstow and Stewartby ward, doubts "a new developer will be found in the immediate future".

He said his main priority was ensuring "a replacement chimney and heritage trail" was built on the site, as planned.

Cloud Wing was approached for comment.

Many of the buildings in Stewartby are made out of bricks that were made in the village

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics