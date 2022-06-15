Houghton Regis: Houstone School delayed after ancient remains found
- Published
The opening of a new school has been delayed after Roman and Bronze Age remains were found on site.
Pupils were due to start at Houstone School, Houghton Regis, in September, after Houghton Regis Academy closes in August.
But the discovery of items including an ancient burial site, and issues around building supplies, has pushed this date back to next spring.
Central Bedfordshire Council said the site was of "historical significance".
Work was expected to be finished on the £8.2m secondary school development on the Kingsland Campus site in time for the new school year, when it was due to admit 200 pupils, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The archaeological discovery means those pupils will be taught in the vacant University Technical College (UTC) building on the same site, which is being refurbished to accommodate classes, until spring 2023.
Central Bedfordshire Council said that the required "standard archaeological investigations" had uncovered Roman, Neolithic and Bronze Age remains, "some dating back to around 4,500 years ago".
"This includes an ancient burial site where human remains were found, and a significant amount of pottery, other artefacts and settlement activity," the council said in a statement.
"These discoveries mark the site as one of historical significance, far older than the Domesday Book, which records the historical name for Houghton Regis as Houstone, from which the school takes its name.
"Further delays are expected before the sports field can be used, as archaeological works are continuing."
The discoveries include:
- A ring-ditch which is part of a late Neolithic/early Bronze Age barrow or funerary monument, about 4,500 years old
- A human skeleton, placed in a crouched position within a pit near the barrow, suggesting it is likely to be of a similar date
- A line of 11 Bronze Age pits, about 4,000 years old, which represent an ancient boundary stretching for at least 30m (98ft), containing fragments of Bronze Age pottery and animal bone
- Various other late Iron Age/Roman (200BC-AD400) ditches and pits associated with a large settlement previously investigated within the Linmere development to the east of the Houstone site, in which pottery, animal bone, and other domestic artefacts were found
The council added that "several" other factors had also contributed to the postponed start date, including "materials delays and shortages affecting the construction industry", plus "now resolved drainage issues".
It said it was working with Advantage Schools, the trust which will run the school, about the temporary arrangements and would keep parents informed.
Parent Karen Rhodes said she had not been pleased with her son's education due to the disruption and uncertainty of the move.
"We thought things were finally improving and now this," she said.
"As of a couple of weeks ago we were told everything was still going ahead and we'd be moving into the new building [in September]."
The school's principal designate, Elizabeth English, said she was working with the trust to "ensure the education we deliver in our temporary accommodation is matched to the standard we will deliver in the new building and all of our pupils will thrive at school".