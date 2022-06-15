Luton man in court over death of man hit by car

Axe Close, Luton
Police said the 60-year-old man died shortly after emergency services arrived at Axe Close

A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man who was hit by a car.

William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens, Luton, is accused of killing Robert Duggan, 60, who was found seriously injured in Axe Close in the town on Saturday and died at the scene.

Following a hearing at Luton Crown Court, Judge Lynn Tayton QC remanded Mr McDonagh into custody.

He is due to appear at the same court in September.

Bedfordshire Police said officers had been called to a disturbance on Saturday morning

