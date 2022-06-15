Teen arrested in Hertfordshire over right-wing terrorism
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging right-wing terrorism.
The teenager was arrested on Tuesday at an address in Hertfordshire, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was held on suspicion of a direct or indirect encouragement to the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism.
Police said the investigation related to "alleged offences linked to extreme right-wing terrorism".
The teenager has been released on bail until mid-July while inquiries continue, the force said.
